The Danish national football team will not be able to replace midfielder Christian Eriksen with another player, who lost consciousness during the match of the first round of the group stage of the European Football Championship. On Sunday, June 13, reports TASS with reference to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The organization noted that the teams’ applications for the European Championship include 26 players, “so that teams, if possible, do not find themselves in a situation where they do not have enough players in some matches due to the fact that the players passed positive tests for COVID-19 and are forced to serve quarantine according to the rules of the official instances ”.

UEFA said that changes to the application cannot be made after the first match of the national team. An exception to this rule is the replacement of goalkeepers “in the event of their physical impossibility to enter the field, even if the team has one or two goalkeepers from the application at the disposal of the team,” concluded the Union of European Football Associations.

Earlier that day, the doctor of the Danish national team, Morten Boesen, said that examinations did not reveal any health problems in Christian Eriksen, who fainted at the match of the first round of the group stage of the European Football Championship.

Danish national football coach Kasper Hjulmand said on 13 June that national team midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during a match against the Finns at Euro 2020 on 12 June.

On June 13, it became known that the football player continues to be in the hospital, his condition is stable.

On Saturday, Eriksen passed out during a meeting between the national teams of Finland and Denmark. Doctors provided the athlete with first aid on the field, as a result he was carried away from the stadium on a stretcher.

After the match resumed, the Finns defeated the Danes with a score of 1: 0. Eriksen was named player of the match.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored twice in the game with the Russian team, shouted into the camera “I love you, Chris!” after the first goal. The athlete dedicated the scored goal to Eriksen.