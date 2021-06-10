Dance evaluation Quartet dance performance tests the norms: it is still rare for those defined as mentally handicapped to become main performers

The joint dance, which moves the limbs of the mannequin back and forth on stage, is full of longing, wonder and an open thirst for touch.

Quartet In the Zodiac studio. Direction and choreography Kati Raatikainen, space and lighting design Milla Martikainen. Performers Maria Lahti, Jarmo Patana, Sanna Tornikoski and sound designer Markku Essel. The performance is part of the X-dance 2021 festival. It can also be seen at the Tampere Theater Summer in August.

Is hard to come up with no other place that would have as great opportunities for the requirement of normativeness and, on the other hand, almost unlimited possibilities for violating norms as on the stage of contemporary dance.

In the Zodiac studio, Kati Raatikainen guided Quartet is moving strongly towards testing standards. It doesn’t do it strictly programmatically but rather by listening, supporting and refining the performers a bit from here to here.

It is still too rare for performers defined as mentally handicapped in our society to be at the center of a dance piece. However, there are a few works that take inclusion seriously Quartet moreover, seen very recently, as in the Zodiac this spring Liisa Pentin performance by young people with autism spectrum disorders Four x Duet + 1.

Initially performers listening to music through headphones. The choice gives power to the performers. After that, the audience also gets to know the rhythms and melodies of the sound designer Markku Esselin reactions.

The stage is captivated by three self-luminous dancers with technical and expressive strengths – and a seductive sense of rhythm.

Immediateness in relation to music, directness in relation to one’s own perceptions of dance, and clearly expressed desires to be in touch, withdraw, receive, and give attention are emotionally cleansing Quartet.

A dramatic detachment danced to the beat of a painful cello solo and a joint dance moving back and forth on the stage of the mannequin of the mannequin, full of longing, wonder and a bare thirst for touch, is born.

Presentation proceeds from private silence to the end Whitney Houston to the slow and confetti rain danced to the beat of the song, to a common celebration. The most important thing is that the performers take what they want from the music as well as the dance genres. Tradition can be shaped by everyone.

The dancers ’perceptions in the work are above all about what they want to dance. Through the choreographer as a whole, the observations of the possibilities of action in society, especially for people who perceive the world, are visible. On stage, each performer has their own fulcrum from which you can always go again to conquer the space.

Despite their straightforwardness, the moods are not unambiguous. Fear and courage as well as pain and pleasure twist together, as is the case in a life-respecting performance.