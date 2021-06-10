In these times of pandemic, nothing is as it was. Even for motor racing, which despite being the first sports discipline to return to national activity, and later also the pioneer in sharing with the public, the situation changed.

The Super TC2000Faced with the impossibility of running during the weekend, according to current national provisions, he moved his routine on “business days”, or “weekdays”. It is because of that the Oscar and Juan Gálvez racetrack in the City of Buenos Aires live strange days.

On this Wednesday, as if it were a Saturday, the most technological category of regional motorsports develops its fifth date on the Buenos Aires stage. And there, in the first of the two competitions, Damián Fineschi prevailed without complications aboard the Fluence of the official Renault team.

Damian Fineschi with his bodyguards Juan Angel Rosso and Fabian Yannantuoni. (Mario Quinteros)

The Quilmeño pilot won from end to end. Son of Oscar, the former pilot who knew how to be the protagonist of the old and beloved TC2000, he stars in a very particular story.

Damián developed, in parallel to his automobile activity, how could it be otherwise for his “iron” family, mechanical engineering. In fact, he studied at the Renault Technical Institute, a brand to which he has now brought a new victory in the most technological category.

More than a year and a half ago, Fineschi went to Spain, from where he worked in the WTCR as one more professional within the category. But a call made him “move the floor.” The opportunity to be an official driver of a powerful team in the prestigious category was not an option to miss.



Fineschi’s Renault Fluence escapes the Honda. (Mario Quinteros)

“The truth is that the useful life as a pilot is very short. And I knew it was a one-time train. And well, I came from Europe to fulfill the dream for which I had worked so hard in the sport ”, the pilot told Clarion.

In fact, Fineschi achieved his third victory in the Super TC2000. The previous one had also been in the Gálvez, on November 11, 2019, but this time as a guest pilot of Leonel Pernía, now his teammate, in the last 200 Kilometers of Buenos Aires.

Fineschi dominated the competition from end to end. Without startle. He was escorted by the Honda of Juan Ángel Rosso and Fabián Yannantuoni. Pernía had already given Renault victory this year, on March 14 at the Gálvez circuit No. 8. The race offered few alternatives. First it was the dismissal of Franco Vivian, who reappeared in the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, which he left prematurely. Later, the puncture in the left rear tire of the Renault Fluence of Pernía, that while he was running seventh he stopped in the pits to change the rubber and that delayed him considerably.

Facundo Ardusso, who had started the competition as the only leader of the contest, also suffered a problem with the cover, so he also stopped to replace that element in the pits. Despite this inconvenience, the official Honda team rider continues to lead the championship, just one point ahead of Pernía and Matias Rossi (Toyota), since the champion, Rossi, was barely eighth.



Damian Fineschi and his Renault Fluence dominated the test at the Gálvez. (Mario Quinteros)

Good performance of Agustin Canapino, which was fourth with the Chevrolet. Location that places him as a candidate for the final, which will be played at 12.10 on Thursday, with live broadcast by the Carburando team, on TyC Sports.

An atypical week at the Gálvez. A weekend that moved during the week for the Super TC2000 to develop the fifth date, and thus continue with its contest. For now, Fineschi, the engineer, celebrates his present, with expectations to enhance his future.

Festival with Top Race and Formula Renault 2.0

These atypical days at the Buenos Aires racetrack, with activity between Wednesday and Friday, are complemented by the participation of the Top Race and Formula Renault 2.0. In fact, the monoposto category held its first competition, with the victory of the pampeano Nicolas Suarez, escorted by Tiago Pernia (son of Leonel) and of the Chaco Lucas Bohdanowicz.

The second competition will be held on Thursday afternoon, from 3:40 p.m., with transmission on TyC Sports 2. But in addition, the Top Race will also begin its activity. The Series divisional will have the Sprint and the first V6 Top Race final, broadcast on TyC Sports.

The activity of the three categories of the Top Race, V6, Series and Junior, will continue on Friday, between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.