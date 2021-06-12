The salsa singer Dailyn Curbelo expressed her refusal to perform private shows because she contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2020. Through a statement, the Cuban commented that she received a couple of these proposals.

“Twice they have told me, but I said no. I do not accept privacy because I take care of myself and protect my mother. My family and I already had COVID-19 and we know that this is hard, although it did not hit us that hard, ”he said.

Dailyn Curbelo launches “I don’t know” in salsa version

On the other hand, as announced in May, the salsa company premiered on Friday, June 11, the video clip of the salsa version of the viral hit “I don’t know”, the original song by the Spanish singer. Melody.

“I have enjoyed every process of my return to music. The theme has been very popular in my version, even though I don’t do much publicity for it, because I haven’t been on television. Now with this video I tell the story, so it is very good. Hopefully it will be a success, “he said.

Dailyn Curbelo also hinted at a possible collaboration with the singer Melody, taking advantage of the arrival of the Spanish to Lima.

“I know that she has listened to my song, and that makes me very happy. I know you have also liked it a lot and I thank you for the comments you had about my musical work during a conference you gave in Lima. The ‘I don’t know’ has been an incredible success in cumbia and, as I loved it, I did it my style ”, he commented.

Finally, the Cuban sauce boat also continues to advance as an entrepreneur with its clothing store DCurbelocollection, and would be close to launching a new collection.

“Since December of last year we already have this undertaking and it is doing well for us. Right now we are focusing on finding representatives of the brand in different parts of the province, “he said.

