The journalist of the reputable British newspaper Daily Telegraph, 61-year-old Julie Burchill, was fired from her job after she left a comment on the social network Twitter about the name of Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter and Prince Harry – Lilibet Diana. It is reported on Wednesday, June 9, edition The sun…

Burchill expressed the opinion that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle missed the opportunity to name the child Georgina Floydina. Burchill thus hinted at the African American George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in May 2020. Twitter users did not appreciate the journalist’s joke. After a wave of criticism against Burchill, she was forced to remove her profile from the social network.

In turn, the management of the Daily Telegraph considered such a statement by an employee of the publication, where she worked for five years, racist.

Moreover, the publication Daily mail reports that the 59-year-old London lawyer Joanna Toch also lost her job. The woman tweeted in response to Burchill’s remark. Toch asked the journalist: “Not Doria? Black’s names are not important? ” Toch was referring to the African American Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother. Then Burchill replied: “I was hoping for Doria Oprah, racist bastards.”

Toch, who was once a member of the British Olympic rowing team, apologized and deleted her social media account. At the same time, the company where Toch works has promised to conduct an “internal investigation”, during which she was suspended from her professional duties.

Earlier, on June 6, a spokesman for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement saying that they had become parents for the second time. On the morning of June 4, a girl was born in Santa Barbara (California, USA), she was named Lilibet “Lily” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The name of the child was given in honor of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who is affectionately called Lilibet at home, and the grandmother of Princess Diana of Wales.

On the same day, the couple was congratulated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain also expressed her congratulations.