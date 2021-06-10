Dady Brieva He was admitted to the Anchorena sanatorium. He had been admitted for a series of studies and they detected intestinal bleeding. “He had an upset stomach,” they specified in Intruders (America, at 1:30 p.m.).

“That is why he was admitted, by order and advice of his doctors,” said Rodrigo Lussich in the aforementioned program. And he added: “You may have to undergo surgery to solve a problem”

In addition, the driver explained that he spoke via WhatsApp with the actor on Thursday morning and that he was optimistic with the diagnosis and slipped the possibility of being discharged before the weekend.

News in development