Czech President Milos Zeman called on Europe not to make a hero out of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. His words convey TASS…

The Czech leader recalled that Navalny had previously spoken out in support of Russian nationalists, and also approved of the annexation of Crimea to Russia. He noted that the founder of the FBK declared a positive attitude towards controversial issues in Russian politics, in particular, towards mass deportations of the population. “These facts must be known and remembered in order to rid the figure of Mr. Navalny from the myth,” Zeman emphasized.

The head of FBK Aleksey Navalny is currently in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov, where he is serving a sentence in the Yves Rocher case. On January 17, the blogger was arrested at Sheremetyevo airport upon returning from Germany. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court overturned Navalny’s suspended sentence for violating the terms of the probation period. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. In the colony, according to the decision of the Moscow City Court of February 20, he will stay for 2.5 years.

Western countries criticized the court’s decision in the Navalny case. So, on March 2, the EU imposed sanctions against “high-ranking officials” of Russia: in particular, the chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), Alexander Kalashnikov, head of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov, were included in the sanctions list, and also Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.

In addition, the United States imposed sanctions.