Excluding Russia from Europe or opposing negotiations with it is counterproductive. This was announced on Thursday, June 10, by Czech President Milos Zeman during a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen.

“I highly appreciate your (Austrian President – Ed.) Balanced approach to the Russian Federation and, as we discussed today, your unwillingness to renew the atmosphere of the Cold War. I completely agree with your opinion that Russia also belongs to Europe and that it is unproductive to exclude Russia from Europe and oppose negotiations with it, “Zeman quoted him as saying. press service…

Relations between Moscow and Prague deteriorated after Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis announced on April 17 that the country’s authorities suspected Russian special services of involvement in an explosion at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica in 2014. At the same time, the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats was announced.

In response, Russia declared 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow persona non grata. The Russian side categorically rejected the accusations of the Czech Republic, and the fact that Prague does not publish the report on the explosion, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called evidence of a lie.

As a result, in the course of mutual diplomatic debate, the Czech Republic and Russia switched to parity in the number of embassy staff to the level of seven diplomats and 25 administrative and technical workers.

On May 14, the Russian government approved the list of countries “unfriendly” to Russia, which includes the Czech Republic and the United States. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted on the same day that a small number of countries in this list speaks of Moscow’s readiness for dialogue.

Later, on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country could attract investments from the United States and the Czech Republic, which are included in the list of unfriendly states, through organizations that do not perceive Moscow as an enemy.