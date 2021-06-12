Russian citizens living in Cyprus, in honor of the Day of Russia on June 12, held an ecological bike ride called “Blue Handkerchief”.

The purpose of the bike ride is to preserve historical memory and strengthen peace.

The race was attended by cyclist Olga Zabelinskaya – silver medalist of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, European, Asian and Russian champion, as well as Russian mountain bike champion Ekaterina Kovalchuk.

On Saturday, the Uruguayan actress and singer Natalia Oreiro congratulated the Russians on the holiday. The artist filmed a video greeting in a kokoshnik, where she stated that she also considers Russia her homeland and loves Russians.

Earlier, the activists of the Big Change project announced the start of a competition for the largest and brightest round dance. To participate in the competition, you need to take a photo or shoot a video and post it on social networks with the hashtags #DayRussia and #VkruguFriends.

Also on June 12, the cosmonauts from the ISS congratulated the citizens of the Russian Federation on the Day of Russia.

In addition, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on behalf of the American administration, congratulated the Russians on Russia Day and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to constructive dialogue with Moscow.

Day of Russia is a public holiday. Until 2002, it was called the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the RSFSR; it was signed in 1990. Since 1992, the holiday has been celebrated on June 12.