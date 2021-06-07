NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus’ Finance Minister Konstantinos Petrides said on Monday that the decision to… group of seven The imposition of a global minimum corporate tax, which does not appear to directly affect his country.

In a written commentary to Reuters, he added that Cyprus will maintain its interests and that the interests of smaller EU countries should be recognized and taken into account.

The G7 has proposed a global minimum corporate tax of 15 percent.

The tax rate in Cyprus is 12.5 percent, but Petrides said the actual tax on the eastern Mediterranean island was higher than 15 percent.

“The G7 decision is a breakthrough, of course, but it does not seem to affect Cyprus directly,” he added, noting that the island “is not a tax haven.”

“Cyprus is an open economy and a competitive destination because of its characteristics, and it will show a constructive spirit in discussions at the EU level,” he said.

Petrides told European lawmakers last week that Cyprus views the imposition of the tax as a matter of national jurisdiction.

Cyprus was forced to review its tax system in 2013 when it raised the minimum corporate tax from 10 percent to 12.5 percent under the terms of an international financial bailout.