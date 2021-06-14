The Ecuadorian cyclist Richard Carapaz was proclaimed champion of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday, June 13, lifting his first trophy with the English Team Ineos. Carapaz completed the tour in 24:44:01. They were followed by the Colombian Rigoberto Urán, just 17 seconds behind, and the Danish Jakob Fuglsang, 1:15 minutes behind the leader.

The 28-year-old athlete is a clear example of effort and humility. His achievements inspire and make many proud, since he has shown that dreams are fulfilled as long as one works to achieve them.

At the end of the competition, the champion said: “The victory shows the strength of the team we have. I am happy to win because it is a true victory for the team, as we all work well together.” To which he added: “When you work together with the team and do things well, you get your reward. It gives us a lot of confidence for what is to come.”

Carapaz will start the Tour de France in the front row, alongside Geraint Thomas, from Wales, and will look to lift another title. This was announced in his statements. “I will share the leadership with Thomas on the Tour. We just want to win the Tour. Of course, it all depends on how it goes and the Tour will put us in our right place, but we will be there with a strong team,” he resolved.

On the other hand, ‘Richie’ makes his country dream for the Olympic Games that begin next month in Tokyo, where he will share the route with his friends Jefferson Cepeda and Jonathan Caicedo. It should be noted that the only Ecuadorian who has achieved an Olympic medal is Jefferson Pérez, in the discipline of athletic walking.

But his undeniable talent and achievements show that he can go far in the world’s most important sporting event. His first major triumph was in 2019 when he won the Giro d’Italia, although at that time he represented another team.

In the 2020 Tour de France, his first major tournament with Ineos, he also performed well, finishing in thirteenth place and the third best South American in the competition.

Carapaz will continue fighting until the end to leave the name of his country at the top of this sport.