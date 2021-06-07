Cycling Business cycling ignited a spark, and now Jarmo Lindberg, the former commander of the Defense Forces, is a lust cyclist and the leader of the federation.

Former Commander of the Defense Forces Jarmo Lindberg drifted into active cycling through year-round commuting. Today he is a passionate lobbyist for cycling and the chairman of the Finnish Cycling Association.

In Finns racing cyclists and active enthusiasts of the sport are guaranteed to have diverse driving experiences from abroad, but this is probably the most exotic end:

A 42-kilometer run in Rome during the worst afternoon rush hour, with two local security guards clearing the lines ahead, and the route passes through the Vatican and the Coliseum, among others.

“And here it is still being told,” former Commander of the Defense Forces, General (evp) Jarmo Lindberg virnuilee.

Lindberg is an unwavering friend of cycling, and he calls that trip the most memorable cycling experience abroad.

“One might ask if risk management had been thought about in advance. Yes it was because we had the security guards of the Italian commander with us, one of whom was the 2008 Rome Cycling Champion. He was a moderate cyclist by our standards. Of course, I was glad that the hosts had worked in this way. ”

The team of four men also included Lindberg’s adjutant.

“It would probably have been bad for a Finn, but these Romans knew how to plow the road there in traffic. Without them, it would have been an undone place. ”

Lindberg says he rode a bike on many of his other missions abroad, and it usually happened at sunrise, before the hotel ‘s breakfast.

At one point, Lindberg realized that on trips rhythmized by a strict day program, one could exercise more than just at the hotel’s gym or jog.

Cycling offered an alternative, but it required planning. Had to find a bike rental company that got a decent racing game. At least as much preparation required the planning of the driving route, as indiscriminate cycling in a foreign city would have been sheer nonsense.

Lindberg is a former fighter pilot. In his career, he flew the Mig 21, which moves at more than twice the speed of sound, and traveled at its highest in the 21 kilometers, or stratosphere.

Sure, he also flew on the Hornet. “But it’s not as fast and it doesn’t go as high.”

Going on a bike is calmer and the power is produced by your own muscular power, but this has charmed 61-year-old Lindberg for decades.

“I like the fact that the performance isn’t just boring and jerky, it has technology involved. After all, the bikes are pretty great, and mountain biking is still technically demanding. Below is a technical device that needs to be sharp at all times on how to use and optimize it for performance. It has quite a few elements, and you can’t just head gray to go. ”

“ “A very rational solution is to turn commutes into exercise.”

Also the change of landscapes inspires. “Get to great places.”

During her business trips, Lindberg has ridden a bike in addition to Rome, for example in the US capital Washington, Sydney and Canberra, Australia, as well as Brussels.

Jarmo Lindberg (left) went on a bike as the Commander of the Defense Forces to see the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, the capital of the United States. His running friend was Antti Rajahalme at the time.

“I’ve had great experiences there and seen places from a slightly different perspective. The most important thing here is that if and when there are really busy schedules and you can’t get any time for exercise with a shoehorn, then a very rational solution is to turn business trips into exercise performances. ”

Lindberg’s recipe is to set off early in the morning, pull oxygen on the bike for an hour, and go through the shower for breakfast.

“After that, the thoughts go pretty well. Once the day has been in the negotiations, switch the cycling odds on and pull an hour or a half on it. I think it’s a really great day rhythm and improves work efficiency and alertness. When you do it all year round, it improves your ability to work. Maybe that’s the core of my biking. ”

Ball sports, who played hockey, volleyball, baseball and tennis, among others, Lindberg drifted into active cycling through commuting.

“From there, the disease spread to longer cycling training sessions and events.”

Lindberg’s commuter cycling began in Kuopio in the 1980s when he was a Mig pilot in the Fighter Squadron 31.

“I lived on the slopes of Puijo at the time. I played tennis and hockey on the flight team. That group said it would be good to maintain endurance by cycling in the summer. ”

Lindberg began treading on his way to Siilinjärvi to the Rissala base. The distance accumulated 17 kilometers in its direction.

In the early 1990s, Lindberg studied at the National Defense College in Helsinki and trammed back and forth about 21 kilometers from Espoo.

A bigger step in cycling took place in 2005, when Lindberg had advanced his career in the General Staff and became the Defense Forces Contingency Manager.

“Next spring, he will be the leader of the Defense Forces triathlon team Ahti Kurvinen said he should now start cycling all year round. He got me a cyclocrossar. It caused a very different fuss. It was good stuff and a good bike. ”

Lindberg cycled his everyday commute for 13 years until his retirement in 2019. He kept 15 minus degrees as the frost limit.

“When you do it regularly all year round, you start coming thousands of miles. I highly recommend to everyone. Really great fuss. ”

“ “Mass times have their own risks.”

When Lindberg became the Commander of the Air Force in 2008, and commuting in the Jyväskylä region began to accumulate more and more, 30 kilometers in his direction.

“It was already starting to be a pretty good workout. When I drove a longer route home, it became 64 kilometers a day. ”

The idea of ​​attending a cycling event began to entice, and Lindberg began to explore what was on offer.

“The 2009 Tour de Helsinki was the first to start training systematically. I gathered the team from the Air Force for it. ”

Before the main goal, the team participated in a couple of smaller events, including the 160-kilometer Tour de Mäntyharju.

Eventually, in the Tour de Helsinki, Lindberg did not reach the finish line after falling, with the result that his clavicle “bounced off”.

“It was a harsh experience. Those mass times have their own risks. It’s a kind of downside. ”

Since then, Lindberg has ridden, for example, Pirkka exercise cycling around Näsijärvi, 134 kilometers.

“The last bigger event was Tahko’s MTB 2014, just before I became commander. Since then, I have driven for my own pleasure. ”

Last In the days, Lindberg’s cycling has been more occasional than in recent years, partly because he has renovated an old log house in Sipoo to his home.

“Maybe there’s a bit of a lack of a goal here when I’ve not signed up for bigger events. I run short runs of less than two hours in the Uusimaa region and no longer such long draws of more than a hundred kilometers. ”

Jarmo Lindberg has been the chairman of the Finnish Cycling Association since the beginning of this year.

Half a year behind the federation: “There are two things I want to promote”

This from the start of the year Jarmo Lindberg has also acted as an advocate for cycling as the chairman of the Finnish Cycling Association, the sports organization for the sport.

At the end of last year, Lindberg was also elected to the board of the Finnish Civil Aviation Association.

“There are two things I want to promote. They are, by chance, just cycling and aviation. As such, it’s amazing that both covenants happened to be approaching just at the end of last fall, and both chose me. ”

Lindberg states that the number of registered members of Finnish Cycling (SP) is quite small compared to the large number of cycling enthusiasts.

“Cycling as a guided sport is quite small in scale. The goal, of course, is to be a bigger species, but we need to be honest with ourselves and set resources on the move. ”

These days, the union’s new website will be launched, among other things. At the turn of May – June, SP launched the Virtual Tour Finland project in the spirit of the times, with the aim of inspiring people to cycle during July and find routes worth experiencing.

The sponsors of the self-employment event include the media personality Mikko “Peltsi” Peltola and a former biathlete Kaisa Mäkäräinen.

“People may not have a broad enough picture of how many cycling species there are. This is a new way to get involved in cycling and a modern way to socialize cycling, ”says Lindberg.

Cycling is one of the outdoor sports whose popularity has increased considerably during the Korona period.

“It’s great for the sport per se to have a huge cycling boom. As an alliance, we have such a challenge that people are coming to the events from the doors and windows. We have a positive problem because we have a huge amateur potential, but the current machine does not eat it in, ”Lindberg explains.

According to Lindberg, the pandemic has been a twofold issue in terms of cycling.

“Competitions and camps have had to be canceled somewhat. Travel to international events has been limited. The other side is that stores are starting to be empty of wheels, and it’s starting to be hard to find spare parts for good wheels on Earth. ”

According to Lindberg, the association is planning a virtual indoor cycling event next winter.

“To that end, there are these global systems that can be used to organize events and get people involved in the community. We are looking at whether it is possible to motivate cyclists in a new way through the internet. It would be great to get Finns excited about this, and maybe the level could be raised, ”says Lindberg and refers to the virtual cycling application Zwift, among other things.