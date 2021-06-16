Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

For a few days, CD Projekt touched on the subject related to the return of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation Store after Sony removed it for its controversial launch with an initial version full of bugs and crashes. This led to speculation about the possibility of the title appearing on the PlayStation digital store and a few moments ago it was confirmed that it will be next week.

It’s official: Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the PS Store

Today, the then possible return of Cyberpunk 2077 He gave the PS Store something to talk about when users noticed the CD Projekt RED logo and in some cases the icon of the game in the Sony store. Well, moments later, a representative of the Japanese company confirmed to IGN (via Gamesindustry.biz) what Cyberpunk 2077 Its digital version will be available on the PS Store starting next week, so that those interested will be able to acquire the CD Projekt RED title in this way although there is something to take into account.

Sony warns of poor performance of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4

One of the findings prior to the imminent return of Cyberpunk 2077 to the PS Store was a warning label that informs the user about the poor performance of the title on PS4 Slim, so they recommend that it be played on PS4 Pro or PS5. This warning, initially shared by Stephen Totilo, a journalist from Axios, was later confirmed by the SIE representative in communication with IGN. This detail was pointed out by Totilo, who recalled that in his recent interview with Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, the manager pointed out that the reason they removed the game from the PS Store was that they did not want players to have a bad experience, but apparently they will have it when playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 Slim.

I’ve asked CDPR and Sony if there’s a new patch coming between now and June 21, when the game is relisted. No word yet. Alternately, I wonder if we’ll see a warning applied to the game’s listing. Microsoft has been selling it with a warning (see screenshot) pic.twitter.com/rxN8n8PIMh – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 15, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this link you will find all the related information.

