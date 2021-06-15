The CD Projekt game recovers its listing in the digital store, although it is not yet available for purchase.

Cyberpunk 2077 is back in PlayStation Store, Or so it seems. By surprise, and without any kind of announcement to accompany it, the game of CD Projekt It has recovered its store page and appears again in searches from within the console, although the same does not happen from the web version of the PS Store. So affirms it the IGN portal, and we have checked ourselves in 3D Games from a PS5.

CDPR’s open world RPG was removed from the PS Store at the end of 2020 due to the deplorable state of the game on consoles, full of bugs and performance problems. Following updates in recent months, CD Projekt was optimistic about its return to the store, while PlayStation President Jim Ryan recently explained the reasons for its withdrawal. While Cyberpunk 2077 reappears in searches from the console, the title not yet available for purchase.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS Store listing appears as a game “just announced”, Y does not include purchase option, although it does allow adding it to the wish list. Most likely, given these indications, is that CD Projekt and PlayStation have already agreed on a date for the game’s return to the store, which would be announced soon. CD Projekt has not yet responded to messages from IGN, requesting more information.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 be back in the store anytime soon? After a poorly performing fiscal quarter, The Witcher’s Polish company is facing a time of great change. For one thing, Cyberpunk 2077 has a new CEO. And, on the other, investors are calling for the resignation of the CD Projekt board of directors. We will be very attentive to the evolution of the game, and its situation with PlayStation, in the coming dates. Meanwhile, we leave you with the analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles.

