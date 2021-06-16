We know well that Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the marketplaces of Sony, but apparently the hardware manufacturer has advised against playing it on PlayStation 4. Or better: as long as it is the Pro model, even the “last-gen” console is valid to try out the latest effort by CD Projekt Red.

THE bug still scourge the ambitious title of the Polish development team, still working to smooth the corners even seven months after launch. This is not a response from Sony in an interview, but a real one declaration released to the trade press.

As paradoxical as it sounds, then, Cyberpunk 2077 it shouldn’t be played on PlayStation 4 according to Sony, at the expense of imminent availability on the basic model. The statement reported by Eurogamer suggests playing somewhere else to the title of CD Projekt Red for a ‘optimal experience.

SIE can confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation Store starting June 21, 2021. Users will continue to experience issues with the PS4 edition as CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.

It still doesn’t seem like the best time to enter the cyber world of Johnny Silverhand and company (except with themed drinks), in short. However, if you are of a different opinion, you can give the game a second chance starting from next Monday. Not that much time separates us from the real “best experience”.

In fact, we remind you that for now the only versions of Cyberpunk 2077 on Sony consoles are those on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5. The latter format, however, consists of mere backward compatibility, and a native version for PS5 it will arrive in the second half of the year. If you want to be on the safe side, you should wait.

However, these are mostly purely questions techniques. If you want a more global opinion on the game, we recommend that you read ours review about.