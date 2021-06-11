Shortly after the game’s release it was removed from the PS4 store, and is not yet available.

It has been one of the most controversial releases in recent years. The version of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles did not live up to expectations, even less in the case of Xbox One and PS4, which was practically unplayable. That prompted PlayStation to remove the game from the PS Store just days after its official release. It was not an easy decision for the Japanese company, which in recent statements assures that it acted in this way for the good of the PlayStation community.

We had to act in the interest of the PlayStation CommunityJim ryan“It was a difficult decision for us but ultimately we had to act in the interest of the PlayStation Community, and not knowingly sell a game that could offer them a bad experience“, has declared the CEO of PlayStation, the veteran Jim ryan. Situation that has not changed today despite the updates that CD Projekt has published in recent months. Something that the head of CD Projekt RED spoke about recently: “we continue in conversations and with each patch the game improves, there is visible progress, but as we said the decision is exclusive to Sony so we’re waiting for them to decide to bring the game back. “

Simply put, the authors of The Witcher 3 still don’t know when they will be able to re-sell Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS Store. Precisely speaking of improvements, the Polish study recognized only a few days ago that the first patches of Cyberpunk 2077 focused on stability, and now they seek to improve the game. Do not forget either that there is a next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, in addition to another next gen version of The Witcher 3, free for Xbox and PlayStation players who have the original at home.

With E3 2021 just around the corner, this may be the perfect opportunity for CD Projekt to regain the confidence of gamers by showing off the next gen versions of both games.

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red and PlayStation Store.