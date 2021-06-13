#TBT ?? A triumph after 40 years?

Venezuela had 40 years without winning in the Copa América, until in the 2007 edition they beat Peru 2-0 in Pueblo Nuevo.

The goals of Cichero and Arismendi were enough to give him the victory and the first

Group A place

