Its +105 years of history make the Copa América a championship that is a pleasure to review. The best footballers on Earth passed and unprecedented events happened, to check from top to bottom, over and over again. There was a Selection that went decades without smiling, without winning. Join us.
Venezuela is currently going through a moment of deep crisis at the country level and is far from being a place that the foreign common denominator wishes to stop suffering from the maelstrom in which it is immersed. Your Selection is intrinsically related to this reality: He never qualified for a World Cup and neither did he lift an American trophy. But there is an even worse statistic that can make anyone sad …
Can you imagine spending a year without your team-selection winning? Well… The Red wine it was 40 years! with that anguish. The last had been in 1967, in a strange edition of only six teams, when they defeated Bolivia 3-0 and signed their first victory in the tournament.
The Venezuelan people lived that period of time with the conviction that they would not win … until 2007. Those led by Richard Pérez were surprising: with goals from Alejandro Cichero and Daniel Arismendi they defeated Peru 2-0 and ended the worst streak in history. Subsequently, they classified to the Quarterfinals for the first time rounding a year to frame.
Will they be able, from the hand of Soteldo and younger talents, to surprise? Hopefully they can smile back one more time.
