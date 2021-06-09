ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

The Tübingen-based company Curevac recently announced a new addition to the management floor. This has a past with competitor Astrazeneca.

Tübingen – From August 1st, Klaus Edvardsen, formerly Senior Vice President at Astrazeneca, will take up the position of Chief Development Officer (CDO) at Curevac. There he will contribute his extensive knowledge and expertise in research and pave the way for Curevac from a research-oriented biotechnology to a biopharmaceutical company. Before the corona pandemic, Curevac worked intensively on mRNA-based cancer therapies – Edvardsen’s specialty. As BW24 * reports, the new head of development at Curevac used to work for Astrazeneca.

