The Tübingen-based company Curevac wants to produce 300 million vaccine doses in 2021, but delays in approval could endanger this goal.

Hamburg / Tübingen – After the nationwide suspension of vaccination prioritization, the The demand for vaccination appointments is huge, however, they are not easy to come by. The problem is the lack of vaccines. Curevac, the mRNA vaccine from Tübingen, should provide a remedy soon. But that is a long time coming.

The approval of the Curevac vaccine was planned for June, now Health Minister Jens Spahn has announced that this deadline cannot be met. Find out at 24hamburg.de the reasons for the delay and when the admission can be expected. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.