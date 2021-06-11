Actor Wayne Brady will voice King Dice, El Diablo’s right-hand man.

A year has passed since it became official that Cuphead will have an animated series on Netflix and we finally have a first video that shows how this production looks based on one of the best-rated indie games of recent years. “Extra! Extra! Fresh news from Netflix Geeked,” wrote the team at Studio MDHR on social media.

The person in charge of presenting the video has been the actor and comedian Wayne brady, which we have seen in series like How I Met Your Mother, who will be the voice of King Dice, “the right hand of The Devil” in this challenging action and platform game. Even without a specific release date, the video already suggests that the aesthetics and music of Cuphead on Netflix will be faithful to that of the original video game, which since its premiere on Xbox and PC has reached other platforms such as Nintendo Switch or PS4.

The protagonists of the series, Cuphead and Mugman, will be played by Tru Valentino (Fast & Furious Spy Racers) and Frank Todaro (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure or Genshin Impact). Wanting to know more about this Netflix production, Cuphead fans are also eagerly awaiting the launch of The Delicious Last Course, an expansion of content that is being begged for more than is desired and that, on the eve of E3 2021 , could be shown again in the next few days.

The Geeked event has left us with other news such as the first image of Splinter Cell on Netflix and Far Cry series, as well as the confirmation that there will be a spin off of the Castlevania series on Netflix among others.

More about: The Cuphead series, Cuphead, Netflix and TV series and video games.