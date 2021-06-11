Cultural sector The ministry set up a working group to rebuild the fields of culture and art, along with well-known cultural names

The working group will address, among other things, how EU funding from the Recovery Fund should be allocated to culture.

Ministry of Education and Culture has set up a working group which is expected to make proposals to strengthen the cultural and artistic sector and support its recovery. In addition, the ministry supports related projects.

“The arts and culture sector must be brought up and its know-how and significant potential widely used in society. We want to look for solutions to the challenges in the field and support the implementation of good measures, ”says the Minister of Science and Culture Antti Kurvinen (central) bulletin.

On Twitter, Kurvinen states that his goals are to get more entrepreneurship and jobs in the sectors, as well as international recognition and exports.

Coronavirus pandemic has put the cultural and artistic sector in distress, and the sector has found its treatment unfair. In early June, the cultural and event industry organized a demonstration called Measure is Full.

In addition, it deals with a new fund for culture and creative industries, which is planned for Finland and which the state is prepared to recapitalize.

Working group members come from both ministries and the fields of culture and the arts.

For example, a musician who spoke on behalf of the cultural sector is involved Mikko Kosonen, author Juha Itkonen, visual artist Teemu Mäki, dancer Julian Owusu, director and screenwriter Pauliina Feodoroff and the chairman of the Event Industry Association Pekka Timonen.

The group is chaired by the Secretary of State Tuomo Puumala. Ministry also supports two new projects on the subject. The University of the Arts Helsinki and Kulta ry are mapping the future of the cultural sector and looking for solutions to the challenges in the field.