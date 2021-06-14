The Ministry of Labor, before changing its name to the Ministry of Human Resources, implemented strategic policy decisions that it called “cultural diversity” when recruiting expatriate workers, a civilized expression that primarily means ensuring that one nationality is not given preference over another in the sites, institutions and companies of the private sector. We have seen the impact of this on the current scene of the labor market and its sectors in the country. The only place where that policy failed, with distinction, is the fish market across the country.

When the live broadcast program from Noor Dubai Radio and TV, presented by colleague Rashid Al-Kharji “Abu Omar”, was keen to include a live broadcast from the fish market, and to introduce followers to the offered types and prices, some of them were joking about that coverage without realizing its dimensions, significance and value.

Prices in those markets are as important to us in the Emirates as those who follow the indices of global stock exchanges or oil prices; Because it is a main meal and daily lunch on the Emirati table. The price fluctuations reveal the extent to which one nationality has controlled this trade despite all the attempts made by the concerned authorities as well as the fishermen’s associations, and the solution to the presence of the citizen on the fishing boat did not succeed in breaking that cordon.

Since the first regular fish market not far from Abu Dhabi Corniche about fifty years ago until its stability in its current location in the port area, I have followed how the Emirati element left the market for the benefit of Asian traders and sellers, and its presence became symbolic as a guide in the morning auction.

Whenever a person goes to the market these days, he is amazed at the exaggeration in the prices of fish, the price of which is close to the price of some “manna”!! The Asian seller is trying to respond to the murmurs of “senior citizens” about the crazy prices by saying “there is a free one” so that they do not go too far in their questions, just as the fish went far into the deep water.

The state of the fish markets is an abbreviation of a thorny issue that we left for days and years until it became complicated, rooted and deepened, so that it intractable to a solution, as it seems to us all, and today with the liberalization of the economy and trade, it has become more complex than mere “stands” and “stands”. Because it is an acknowledgment of the failure of all approaches and treatments that have taken place over the past decades, and the lack of seriousness of follow-up to trade, which is a gold mine in itself, other than being at the heart of food security despite the “cultural diversity.”