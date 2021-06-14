Cuba began a trial this Monday to immunize children and adolescents against the coronavirus with a combination of two of its vaccine candidates, reported the Ministry of Health (Minsap).

In the trial 350 children between the ages of three and 18 participate from Havana, with the permission of their parents, who will receive two doses of Soberana 2 and a third of Soberana Plus, separated by 28-day intervals.

“That not even that hurts. I am vaccinated. Now I have to come in a month to get vaccinated again, “said Gabriel García, 12, the first child to be vaccinated on this day, according to a video broadcast in state media.

The approval of the trial by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) “is supported on the basis of the current epidemiological context, with the considerable increase in positive cases in the pediatric population, “the Ministry of Health said in a statement last Thursday, when it announced the trial.

A nurse checks a woman’s blood pressure before giving her a dose of Cuban vaccine candidate Abdala in Havana. Photo Xinhua

Until June 13, Cuba, with 11.2 million inhabitants, reports 159,057 cases, with 1,098 deaths.

The island registers 18,249 infections of children and adolescents until May 27, 983 children under one year of age.

Two groups

“Vaccination would play a fundamental role, since it could have a very positive effect in containing the progression of this disease “, justified the Minsap.

The trial will be conducted in two groups, starting with adolescents between 12 and 18 years old, followed by the group of children from 3 to 11 years old.

To vaccinate minors between the ages of 3 and 11 The authorization of parents or legal guardians is required; while for those 12-18 years old, the consent of adolescents is also required, officials in charge of the operation said, quoted by the Prensa Latina news agency.

Infants will remain under surveillance for an hour in the vaccination center. Then they will have to go again every 24, 48 and 72 hours, so that specialists can verify if they have adverse events related to the immunizer, they added.

Cuba, which works simultaneously with five vaccine candidates, has carried out health trials and interventions with Sovereign 02 and Abdala, the two most advanced immunizers, and it is expected that this month they will obtain authorization as vaccines by the health authorities.

At the close of June 12 had 3,583,709 doses administered.

With the first dose there are 1,970,250 vaccinated people; with the second dose 1,035,074 and with the third dose 578,385, informed the Minsap.

Source: AFP

PB