Rome – An accident whose circumstances are still to be clarified caused the spill of about 28,000 liters of oil in a town in the province of Matanzas, in the west of Cuba. This was confirmed by the island’s ministry of science, technology and the environment in a note released today.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred in the Horacio Rodríguez settlement in the municipality of Limonar, while a team from the Transmec company, linked to the state sugar group Azcuba, was transporting the crude. The ministry explained that they were contained and recovered at the scene of the accident between 5,000 and 7,000 liters of oil. “Work continues to collect what has flowed into other low-lying places, until the affected areas have been cleaned up,” he stressed. The note concludes that the causes and circumstances of the accident and the environmental damage resulting from the spill will be analyzed. The information portal Cibercuba remember that it is not the first time that a similar event has been recorded in the province of Matanzas. In April 2019, a spill of 268,000 liters of oil was reported in the vicinity of the “Jesús Rabí” sugar factory, in the municipality of Calimete. In that case, official media reported that the cause of the spill was a failure in a factory crude oil tank.