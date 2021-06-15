ofChristian Deutschländer shut down

The CSU argues among themselves – and that extremely. The Mittelstands-Union speaks of “censorship” and targeted blocking. General Secretary Blume countered sharply.

Munich – In the CSU an unusual house row broke out with its own medium-sized companies. In a fire letter, the Mittelstands-Union accuses the party leadership of deliberately sabotaging an official discussion event. And the party leadership complains that their party structure invited a controversial ethicist who argues hard on the line of corona deniers.

CSU wing struggles with Söders Corona course – Mittelstands-Union has pent up anger

At its core, it is about a conflict that has accompanied the CSU through the Corona period: parts of the 4,000-member economic wing are struggling with the strict Söder course, which hit retailers, restaurateurs, and medium-sized companies hard. The anger builds up partly locally, partly in the Mittelstands-Union (MU), led by the Swabian state parliament member Franz Pschierer (64). Since he was no longer appointed Minister of Economic Affairs in 2018, he has no longer paid any attention to intra-party discipline.

Delicate corona video switching planned: Pschierer invites controversial ethicist Lütge

Pschierer and his colleagues had identified a delicate, controversial video link for Thursday. The TU ethics professor Christoph Lütge was invited. He was kicked out of the state government’s ethics council after criticizing the corona measures as “insane”. Lütge was quoted as saying that the victims of the pandemic were on average old anyway. “People just die. To lock up everyone else for this, I think that is completely disproportionate, irresponsible and bad. ”Hand washing and distance were enough.

Inviting Lütge to debate business ethics is, of course, a provocation. What exactly happened next is described in different ways. Pschierer claims that the party headquarters temporarily blocked Webex access. The discussion broke down. He writes of “censorship” that “it was deeply undemocratic”. In particular, he accuses CSU General Secretary Markus Blume of deficits in the understanding of democracy, of shirking debates in an unscrupulous manner and also alienating voters. A large part of his state executive also signed Pschierer’s armored letter. When asked, the MU boss said that he did not share Lütge’s views in detail, but that there should be “no bans on speaking and discussion” in the CSU.

CSU contradicts Pschierer representation and Blume shoots: “Unfortunately, dear Franz is completely out of the role”

The CSU in turn rejects the representation of a targeted intervention against the technology. There was a “server-side security update”, so the event “unfortunately could not take place unplanned”. Blume himself countered abruptly: “Unfortunately, dear Franz has been completely out of the role for months – a shame.”

House clash in the CSU. However, also in Pschierer's MU itself. Upper Bavaria's district chief Thomas Geppert clearly distances himself from the Lütge invitation ("absolutely the wrong time for it"). Likewise, Pschierer's vice Sebastian Brehm: The Nuremberg man criticizes Pschierer's style overall: "If the MU develops into an opposition within the CSU, that's the wrong way." As an MU, you need a better hearing and you have to "position yourself more strongly" in terms of content and personnel.