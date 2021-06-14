The United Nations (UN) says that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) constitute a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of people around the world. In 2015, all United Nations Member States approved 17 Goals as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which established a plan to achieve the Goals in 15 years.

The idea had been brewing a few years before and in 2010 the University of Murcia took the lead by launching the Chair of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) as a result of an agreement between the teaching institution and the Ministry of Business, Employment and Universities to which A group of companies joined, such as Grupo Fuertes, Aguas de Murcia, Disfrimur, Fundación Diagrama, Molina de Segura City Council, Fundación CajaMurcia, Foodiverse, Estrella de Levante, Hero España, Grupo Orenes, Prosur, and Fundación Cepaim. All of them have remained in the chair until now, and recently Soltec and HTBA have joined.

From it, several projects are promoted but, precisely, one of the best known is 17 SDG Sessions, promoting the Sustainable Development Goals, within which numerous actions are carried out in which not only UMU staff are involved. but to the rest of society.

It considers it necessary to focus on environmental management issues by companies and, mainly, on the circular economy



“We have been doing research and transfer in CSR since 2004 with the firm conviction that CSR contributes to making companies more competitive and this contributes to building a more solvent, prosperous and sustainable Region of Murcia”, explains Longinos Marín, director of the Chair at the University of Murcia.

Thus, in 2010, the CSR Chair was established to transfer the knowledge that had already been accumulated, train good professionals in CSR and help companies and institutions to implement CSR systems. «We are very happy with everything that has been achieved, thanks to an excellent management team in which Sylvia López Davis is the Head of Projects; Pedro J. Cuestas, from Formation; Salvador Ruiz de Maya, Research; Pedro Juan Martín, from Social Projects, and Lola Abellán, from Public Administrations. All of them belong to the University of Murcia and have a solid professional trajectory », points out Marín.

Training



Within the framework of the Chair, they have also launched a master’s degree that is a great success. “We believe that the key for CSR to prosper in the business and institutional fabric of the Region of Murcia is that there are well-trained professionals who develop CSR systems from within,” says the director.

For almost a decade, he has trained leaders in CSR from companies such as Grupo Fuertes, Hefame, Estrella de Levante, Crown Food España, Hero España, Grupo Orenes, Disfrimur, G’s España, Agromediterránea, Primaflor, Mercamurcia, Jisap, Prosur, Zamora Company, Marnys, Grupo Zambudio, Eversia, Linasa, EuroVértice, Francisco Aragón, Construcciones Iniesta, Bnfix, Cualtis, Mercamurcia or Auxiliar Conservera, and institutions such as the Port of Cartagena, 7 Region of Murcia, Mazarrón City Council or the Tax Agency of the Murcia region.

They have managed to pay tuition to 313 UMU students who were seriously affected by the pandemic and had no resources to continue studying



It has a blended modality and it is a title of its own because –according to Longinos Marín– “only in this way is it ensured that the majority of speakers and professors are professionals who are working on CSR in companies can provide quality teaching. It also gives us greater flexibility to adapt the title to the continuous changes that take place in the field of CSR and Corporate Sustainability ”. And he insists that also in this case, as in the Chair, “the secret of success is teamwork, a team led by its director, Pedro J. Cuestas, who is accompanied by the module coordinators, Salvador Ruiz by Maya, Sylvia López Davis, Lucio Fernández and Ana Jiménez-Alfaro. The reflection of this work is that in recent years demand has exceeded supply.

Investigation



Along with training, one of the strengths of the UMU CSR Chair is the research carried out by a group of 20 professionals. Since 2004, they have achieved an H index in scientific production that places them in the top positions at the European level in their field of study. The lines with the best results are those related to the perception of CSR by consumers. Along these lines, they analyze what companies should do and how they should communicate it in order to be positively perceived by the consumer.

“We have published quite a few quality articles and books on issues such as the benefits of CSR in terms of competitiveness, productivity, identification of consumers and workers. We have two quite innovative lines of research. The first is related to the development of individual social responsibility. The second, with CSR in public administrations, which is assuming, in addition to scientific publications, knowledge transfer to municipalities and institutions. We collaborate in the cities4CSR project with Eurovértice and we are partners in the LIFE CITYAdaP3 project, which is led by the Federation of Municipalities of the Region of Murcia together with the Municipalities of Molina de Segura, Lorquí and Alcantarilla », details the head of the Chair.

New challenges



CSR covers a very broad spectrum of activities carried out by companies in the economic, social and environmental fields. In the coming years, Marín points out that they consider that it is necessary to focus on environmental management issues by companies, and mainly, on the circular economy. “It is key to develop good basic research to be able to apply the results with criteria and meaning in companies and thus achieve efficient policies for energy management, material design and waste recovery,” he points out.

In the CSR Chair of the UMU they plan to develop actions and projects in collaboration with public administrations and companies, with researchers from different areas of knowledge in the area of ​​science and engineering. In this sense, they intend to generate and participate in strategic alliances in the development of NextGeneration projects and European Projects, since the team of researchers has experience, knowledge and great enthusiasm.

Likewise, the Chair organizes numerous activities with a marked social character. “We believe that we must lead by example, and beyond making recommendations derived from research or knowledge transfer, it is important to apply what you say to what you do, and have values ​​that match your behavior,” according to Longinos Marín. For this reason, the CSR Chair has been involved in projects such as #NingunEstudianteAtras or the Social Care Office, so that no public university student has to abandon their studies due to the situation of economic or social vulnerability. To date, they have managed to pay tuition to 313 UMU students who were seriously affected by the pandemic and did not have the resources to continue studying.

They also collaborate very closely with more than 100 third sector entities and with responsible and supportive companies that facilitate and make it easy for us to carry out this activity. “We like to talk about facts, not smoke or chimera,” declares Marín.