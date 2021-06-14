Nacho Rivero became one of the great figures of Cruz Azul to obtain the championship, because since his arrival in 2020 the Uruguayan already showed that quality, and although in his first matches he did not convince the fans, the charrúa was becoming a reference player from the arrival of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso.
The future of Rivero is something that has been talked about in recent days because we remember that his loan is a few days away from being finished, and although the final decision is made by Cruz Azul by having a contract stipulated as “option to buy“, the continuity of the player has not been made official, this being an issue that has worried the celestial fans.
However, it is known that the purchase of the Uruguayan is on the right track, because despite the fact that Xolos de Tijuana has done everything possible for the player to return, the cement managers know that the decision is in their hands, so surely In the next few days, the news that the fans are waiting for will be given, as reported by the reporter Carlos Cordova.
The 29-year-old’s wish has always been to stay at Cruz Azul, as he has become very fond of the club: “I have become very fond of this club, with all the fans. In my mind there is only the desire to be able to give the championship to all the fans, I only think about that. I would love to become an idol of Cruz Azul, but let’s move on to step. The situation of my future is seeing my representative, My contract ends in June but there are wishes from both parties so that I can continue in Cruz Azul, I would be happy to continue here “he declared a few days ago.
Nacho Rivero’s letter is around 3 million dollars, and although at first it was said that Cruz Azul players would go to pay, the aim of the board is to retain the majority of players as reinforcements will hardly arrive.
