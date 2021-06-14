A key witness in the case against Willem Holleeder, Peter la S., is missing. This became apparent on Monday during a session at Schiphol, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service confirmed after reporting by the ANP news agency. It is unclear what could be behind his disappearance.

According to the court, the Public Prosecution Service has not been able to contact La S. for months. “The court has asked us to continue searching and we were planning to,” said the Public Prosecution Service spokesperson. La S. would be questioned in September or October during Holleeder’s appeal, but no date was set yet. His lawyer Jan Peter van Schaik confirms to ANP that his client has been missing for some time. He calls this “worrying.”

In 2007, La S. concluded a deal with the judiciary in the large liquidation process Passage. He has confessed his involvement in the murders of Kees Houtman and Thomas van der Bijl in exchange for a reduced sentence. La S. pointed to Willem Holleeder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019 for involvement in five underworld murders.

La S. has also made incriminating statements about other murders and a death list circulating in the underworld. It was the first time that the Public Prosecution Service made a deal with a key witness who shot himself in an underworld murder. In exchange for his statement, La S. would have received 1.4 million euros.