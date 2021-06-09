Wado de Pedro, Minister of the Interior, was dispatched this Tuesday with an extensive Twitter thread in which he accused the opposition, headed by Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich, of “hinder the arrival of vaccines for Argentina “.

It was after the presentation of the general manager of Pfizer Argentina, Nicolás Vaquer, before the Chamber of Deputies. In it, the executive assured not having received requests for “improper payments or requirements of intermediaries “.

“The objective of Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich is to hinder the arrival of vaccines for Argentina. It is sad that they work openly against hope and life Argentine men and women, who want to overcome the pandemic, “began his chain of messages from Pedro.

The official recalled that the former president and the leader of his party “denounced bribes and irregularities in the negotiations with Pfizer” and, after the denial of the laboratory, accused: “It was a lie, but they muddied the negotiation“.

The cataract of tweets ended up dragging Elisa Carrió, who also took her message: “They came to criminally denounce Alberto Fernández for ‘poisoning’ from the negotiation to acquire Sputnik V. Today it is proven that it is one of the most effective vaccines in the world. “

“They said that the government had rejected the delivery of Pfizer vaccines as part of the distribution of doses of the COVAX system. They motivated the director of the COVAX fund to also deny it through a letter to Minister Carla Vizzotti, “the minister continued.

On the other hand, de Pedro pointed out that the opposition “also questioned the acquisition of AstraZeneca vaccines and prosecuted it, also resenting the negotiation with the laboratory to acquire millions of doses.”

“All they got was further complicate the arrival of vaccines to the country, “he shot.

For “Wado”, to Macri and Bullrich “there is no vaccine that suits them, there is no contract that suits them, there is no laboratory that suits them “.

“Your goal is complicate and delay the arrival of vaccines to the country. Our priority is to take care of the health and life of the Argentines. Vaccines, vaccines and more vaccines, “concluded his thread from Pedro.

The answer: “What are you talking about?”

Patricia Bullrich was busy this Tuesday in the meeting she held with the national table of Together for Change to agree internal rules for primaries, promote incorporations to the coalition and lower the climate of mistrust and confrontation in the previous definitions.

However, finding herself rapt at Wado de Pedro’s accusations, his pulse did not tremble to go out to the intersection to the Minister of the Interior.

“What are you talking about, Minister Wado de Pedro? What did you do? “, The president of PRO began her tweet.

And he concluded: “We have been fighting to bring all the vaccines available, so we ask for explanations for those who did not bring. There are millions of vaccines that they did not buy. Explain it, don’t put the blame off“.

Mauricio Macri, for his part, was not present at the opposition conclave, nor did he pronounce Regarding Wado’s accusation of Pedro.

