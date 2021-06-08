The French luxury brand Balenciaga in collaboration with the American shoe manufacturer Crocs has presented rubber clogs with heels for tens of thousands of rubles. Reported by the Daily Star.

We are talking about the original “crocs” with heels, which entered the Balenciaga collection spring 2022. The shoes are presented in green and black colors and decorated with the logo of the fashion house. The cost of one pair is $ 850 (63 thousand rubles).

“We were inspired by Crocs and decided to release our interpretation of these clogs. The collaboration between Balenciaga and Crocs is a reality, the question of taste is very subjective. Let’s see if it will be in demand in stores in six months, ”Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia commented on the novelty.

Members Twitter laughed at the described model. “This is a joke, isn’t it? Of course, this is a joke … “,” Are you serious? “,” I didn’t appreciate it. Ugliness ”,“ Moreover, after the pandemic, I will never wear heels again. Take care of your feet! ”,“ I’m sure they won’t sell a pair, ”they said.

In May, the Crocs clogs were named the most popular shoe trend for the summer of 2021. Fashion experts came to this conclusion thanks to a photograph of singer Nicki Minaj, in which she is captured in bright pink “crocs” with sparkling decorative badges. The post went viral on Instagram and, according to the platform The Sole Supplier, on the same day, the company’s sales increased by 4.9 thousand percent compared to the previous one.