Few times before has an Argentine government received as many reprimands from abroad as the current one, even centralized in the figure of the President. Epicenter of mockery abroad, and memes on social networks, it is as if the figure of Alberto Fernández was “For the slap.”

This Saturday non-central figures joined those criticisms, but who make noise because precisely from their peripheral place before they did not used to question a president as they did now with Alberto Fernández.

“The participation of the international left has been seen for the time being when we are counting the votes and some members such as President Fernández (of Argentina) pronounced himself proclaiming Pedro Castillo as the winner,” said the candidate for president of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, trying to reverse its wreck. Before, it was the outgoing president of that country, Francisco Sagasti, who He rebuked Fernández for his anticipated congratulations to Castillo, who is not an official winner.

For his part, the Colombian ambassador to Argentina, Alvaro Pava Camelo, told The nation that they did not understand in their government “the unnecessary reaction of President Fernández” when he questioned Ivan Duque for the repression of social demonstrations in Colombia. “The interference, wherever it comes from, is not welcome,” he concluded in line with previous statements from the Executive in his country.

Meanwhile, in consultation with Clarion, in the Argentine government they not only justified but also defended all the actions of the president. For example, they argue that Castillo the right and the Fujimori “they want to steal your votes”.

And they despise the Colombian case “for being a right-wing government,” which may fall from one moment to the next. It is a logic similar to that applied against former Ecuadorian president Lenin Moreno. By the way, the Fernández in the campaign supported the rival of today’s president Guillermo Lasso, the correista Andrés Arauz.

Peruvian candidate Keiko Fujimori AP

President Fernández had his moment of maximum exposure this week with his presidential gaffe against Spain’s Pedro Sánchez. It was with his phrase attributed to Octavio Paz and Litto Nebbia (the Brazilians originate from the jungle, the Mexicans from the Indians and the Argentines came from Europe, by boat) that he caused a wave of critical comments in the world. But the President “resolved” it with an apology to the Inadi whose questioned director, Victoria Donda, considered “historic.”

The Government seems to live Latin America in a permanent Cold War, a long period of the 20th century that ended a long time ago. But his foreign policy ends up being inexperienced to erratic. It is the visualization of a government with immense internal tensions.

It is the evidence of a president who continues to have several foreign ministers and not one. That he does and says what he feels like without following the advice of advisers, if they exist. But what does nothing contrary to what Cristina Kirchner wants and commands -without her vice being exposed-, as seen in the Venezuelan case, in the alliance with China and with Russia.

The list of errors is immense if it begins to be counted since last year when the Executives of Sweden, Chile, Paraguay and Spain openly replied to Fernández his wrong slides with international comparisons that sought to demonstrate that Kirchnerism had the best health policy to combat the coronavirus.

In these weeks the mishaps with Colombia, Israel, Peru, and Brazil were added. Jair Bolsonaro answered him with mockery and comparisons with Nicolás Maduro. To all this should be added the wounds opened by the fight between Fernandez and the Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou for the future of Mercosur.

The balance in the relationship with the United States, China and Russia is weak and dangerous cards are played. Chinese and Russians have been pressing for progress in the investment scheme they have in mind in Argentina, which they target telecommunications, energy and infrastructure. Alberto F. does not define them.

With Venezuela a mediator role is sought, but Argentina does not appear today in any of the dialogue groups. He does not play with any part, although he seems to grant more to Chavismo.



The North American Chancellor, Antony Blinken. afp

Later, from the Foreign Ministry a version was thrown that they could mediate in Nicaragua so that Daniel Ortega frees his political prisoners from the opposition. The true Argentine position will be seen in a few days when the OAS Permanent Council votes a resolution condemning the Nicaraguan regime.

.In the previous ones, the government abstained. And on Friday, Foreign Minister Antony Blinken was very clear in his call to Felipe Solá. He reminded him that for the Biden administration the promotion of human rights in Nicaragua as understood by the US is central, the same as they do with Venezuela, although unlike Donald Trump for now without pressure on the allies.

Nothing is more precise than another phrase by Alberto F. to define his government, “Argentina is a punk country”, he said in reference to the movement that prays like a mantra: “Everything is today, there is no tomorrow. Everything is in the short term because not there is future “.