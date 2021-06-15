With these two goals Cristiano Ronaldo not only helps his team, but has also broken an individual record. With this goal, CR7 surpasses Platini as the top scorer of the European Cups, with 10 (and three minutes later, 11 goals). Until yesterday both were tied at 9, but it was a matter of time before the Portuguese surpassed the French legend.

The Portuguese star has played 5 final stages of the European Championship, which makes it a bit easier for him to be the top scorer in history. Of the list, only Griezmann with 6 goals is active, so his record, at least for now, would be safe. We will see if the next generations manage to overcome it, or it is Cristiano himself who continues to mark and enlarge his brand.