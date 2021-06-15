Portugal played a vital match against Hungary today, as they needed victory to qualify for the second round of the European Championship in a group that also includes France and Germany. Panic began to spread when in the final minutes they managed to score the Hungarians and take the victory. And how could it be otherwise, Cristiano Ronaldo has not missed his appointment with the goal.
With these two goals Cristiano Ronaldo not only helps his team, but has also broken an individual record. With this goal, CR7 surpasses Platini as the top scorer of the European Cups, with 10 (and three minutes later, 11 goals). Until yesterday both were tied at 9, but it was a matter of time before the Portuguese surpassed the French legend.
Cristiano scored a penalty goal in the 87th minute, when it seemed that the record would have to wait. In fact, in 92 after a great collective move and increased his record to 11 goals.
The Portuguese star has played 5 final stages of the European Championship, which makes it a bit easier for him to be the top scorer in history. Of the list, only Griezmann with 6 goals is active, so his record, at least for now, would be safe. We will see if the next generations manage to overcome it, or it is Cristiano himself who continues to mark and enlarge his brand.
