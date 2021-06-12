Cristiano Ronaldo is playing his fifth European Championship, a tournament that has been on his record since 2016 and in which he has played more games than any other in history: 21. The Portuguese star also holds the marks for the most minutes played (1,793) in the competition, the most games with at least one goal (7) and the most tournaments having also scored on occasion (4). Four records in his possession and another six, to reach ten, which he can overcome in this Euro 2020, starting with the top scorer with a national team, which still belongs to the Iranian Ali Daei.

Top scorer with a selection

Ali Daei played for Iran from 1993 to 2006. He scored 109 goals in 149 international appearances. Cristiano has 104 in 175. To overcome already Daei, the Madeira player will have to improve his last two Euro Cup appearances, with three goals each. He already has his first rival, Hungary, who he faces next Tuesday in Budapest.

Most goals scored

Michel Platini scored 9 goals for France in a single edition, that of 1984, and that is the figure that Cristiano Ronaldo has in his four previous European Cups: 2 in 2004, 1 in 2008, 3 in 2012 and another 3 in 2016. Somewhat it is enough for him to surpass the star of Joeuf.

Most matches won

It is one of the records that Cristiano shares and will surely stop sharing during this edition of the Eurocup even though Portugal is framed in the ‘group of death’, the F, along with Germany and France. Cesc Fabregas and Andrés Iniesta achieved 11 victories with Spain in the editions from 2008 to 2016. The current Juventus striker also has 11 victories.

Most games with at least two goals

The list of players with at least one double in more games is long and concise. All of them, so far, have achieved it twice: Gerd Müller (1972) and Rudi Völler (1984 and 1988), Michel Platini (1984) and Antoine Griezmann (2016), English Wayne Rooney (2004). and Cristiano himself (2012 and 2016). It goes without saying that the ‘Little Prince’ of Barcelona can also beat that record, like Ronaldo, in this edition.

Most tournaments with at least two goals

An injury has prevented Zlatan Ibrahimovic from appearing at this European Championship with Sweden, one of Spain’s rivals in group A. The controversial Scandinavian star managed to score at least two goals in the 2004, 2008 and 2012 editions, three times. Cristiano achieved it in 2004, 2012 and 2016.

Most Euro Cup finals played

The one of played finals of Eurocopa is one of the most extensive lists but that nobody, only Cristiano, is in disposition to surpass this time. The one from Madeira is the only Portuguese who remains in his team that played that 2004 edition lost to Greece. Then he would play another, and win it, in 2016. With two finals there are also: Valentin Ivanov, Viktor Ponedelnik, Lev Yashin (Soviet Union, 1960 and 1964); Franz Beckenbauer, Uli Hoeness, Sepp Maier, Georg Schwarzenbeck, Herbert Wimmer (Federal Republic of Germany, 1972 and 1976); Bernard Dietz (Federal Republic of Germany, 1976 and 1980); Thomas Hassler, Thomas Helmer, Jurgen Klinsmann, Matthias Sammer (Germany, 1992 and 1996); Xabi Alonso, Iker Casillas, Cesc Fabregas, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos, David Silva, Fernando Torres and Xavi (Spain, 2008 and 2012).