Juventus faces a very busy market. The Bianconeri have traded Pirlo for Max Allegri and he has decided that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer essential. The Portuguese also does not see a change of scene with bad eyes and the marriage formed by club and player could be broken in a matter of weeks.

For the Portuguese, there is already talk of a multitude of destinations among which two stand out: Manchester or Paris. The one from Madeira values ​​a return to United or opening a new stage at PSG to try to conquer four of the five major leagues in his career. This could come as a theoretical replacement for Kylian Mbappé.

Thus, its name conditions the market of a few teams, but all move to try to specify their interests. Waiting to know the future of Cristiano, Juventus already have plans for their forward.

The first is to renew the loan of Álvaro Morata from Atlético de Madrid. Next on the list: add a new tip to the template. There, there are three names, one of them new and offered by Gazzetta dello Sport, which are Icardi, Vlahovic and Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian forward has not finished settling in the City’s eleven and, after Agüero’s departure and interest in Harry Kane, the striker could try to find that main role in Juventus by replacing Cristiano. The Turinese is not the first time that they have moved for the attacker, but it is the one that seems most likely that they will be able to sign him. According to the Gazzetta, Juve is acting so far in advance to try to pave the way and be able to get his signing.

Icardi depends more on Cristiano and Vlahovic gets complicated

In the case of Mauro Icardi, this Italian newspaper ensures that Cristiano’s departure to PSG would make his arrival easier. The Argentine is Allegri’s favorite who he considers to be an “excellent” reinforcement and more than contrasted in Serie A.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic gets complicated. Despite the fact that in recent dates, Fiore and Juve have signed considerable transfers, with Chiesa as the best example, the viola tries to retain the striker so that Gatusso can start his project with him. In Italy they point out that they want it to renew until 2023, but, for now, it has not given the definitive yes.