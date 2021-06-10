Crimes The sentence of the police convicted of pipe beating in Lahti was commuted in the Court of Appeal as a fine

According to the Court of Appeal, the victim’s life-threatening situation was caused by negligence and not intent.

Eastern Finland the court of appeal mitigated the verdict received by the senior constable of the häme police department on thursday. The case concerned a police detention situation at the Lahti police station in 2019, in which the captured man’s life was prevented from being life-threatening.

The police officer’s sentence was commuted in the court to a fine for aggravated disability and breach of duty. With his income of 80 daily fines will be paid 3,200 euros.

Previously, the man was sentenced in the Päijät-Häme District Court to one and four months’ probation for aggravated assault and breach of duty of a person in handcuffs.

Unlike the District Court, the Court of Appeal held that the police did not commit an intentional assault.

According to the Court of Appeal, the police, through their negligence, caused the man apprehended to be obstructed, unconscious, and lifeless. He was therefore convicted of aggravated injury.

Court of Appeal according to police, he pressed the upper back of a man lying on his stomach with his foot for almost a minute and a half. Police continued to press to justice, even though the man who lay in the country had already stopped the strong opposition he had started earlier.

“[Uhri] has become lifeless in the situation and has suffered a life-threatening condition, ”the Court of Appeal writes in its judgment.

The Court of Appeal finds the police guilty of a breach of duty by estimating the need for the use of force to be greater than it actually would have been.

“Based on his education and experience, the convict must have been aware that he was using more force in the situation than would have been justified by the regulations and instructions on the use of force,” the Court of Appeal stated.

In addition to the convicted police officer, at least five police officers or guards were involved in the detention situation, the Court of Appeal writes. There were also two guards on charges in the case, whose charges were dismissed by the district court. The Court of Appeal did not change the district decision regarding the guards.

