Crimes Police were convicted of aggravated child sexual abuse in Oulu

Oulu On Thursday, the district court sentenced a police officer who worked at the Oulu Police Department to two years and nine months in prison for gross sexual exploitation of a child.

The crimes took place between 2004 and 2006, when the man was in his forties and the victim was between 8 and 10 years old. According to the verdict, the man had, among other things, licked the victim’s genitals several times and touched it with his penis.

The victim filed a criminal complaint at the beginning of the year. The man admitted the acts in part, but found himself guilty only of the basic form of sexual exploitation of the child.

The district court also ordered the man to lose his office. The Oulu Police Department had previously arrested him on suspicion of a crime.

Suspected crime came to the attention of the police department last February. The suspicion relates to a police officer who worked in Raahe as a senior crime constable. The man was born in 1965.

The police were immediately relieved of their duties and arrested on March 8, 2021.

The Oulu police completely concealed the decision to suspend the man, when HS clarified the disciplinary decisions of the police departments earlier this spring.

The police department only agreed to state that the covert decision concerned the suspension of a senior criminal constable, but did not disclose the identity of the constable, for example.

HS has appealed the secrecy to the Northern Finland Administrative Court.