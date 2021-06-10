Crimes Police: Finns’ online banking IDs are now being fished diligently with the help of two scams

Police warn of circulating scam messages and tell you what to do if you find yourself scammed.

Police warns Finns about two types of scams that try to phish online banking IDs.

The first form of scam on the move is the so-called Flubot malware, a police bulletin reports.

Screenshot of a so-called FluBot scam text message. Phone number masked.

The malware, which has recently landed in Finland, is spread by sending links to the phones via text message, through which the user is instructed to “follow the broadcast”. The link directs the user to a website that contains malware. The website, on the other hand, prompts you to install a new application on your device.

This non-official app store contains malware that attempts to spy on a user’s bank ID and debit card information and to send similar scam messages from that device to others.

Do this if you have downloaded a malware application to your phone Restore the device to the factory settings.

Contact your bank if you used a banking application or payment card information on your device.

Make a criminal report for financial losses.

Change the passwords for all the services you use on your device.

Also tell your telecom operator about the situation, as it has been possible to send paid messages from your subscription.

Second people’s online banking IDs are sought on behalf of banks through messages and search engine optimization.

Scam messages sent via email or text message include a web link that directs you to log on to fake websites that resemble the websites of real banks.

The sites ask the user to log in with bank IDs, and as a result of logging in, criminals running the site gain access to the user’s funds.

Similar scams have also been made with the help of search engine optimization. In these cases, a person searches the site of their own bank through a search engine such as Google and makes the mistake of choosing a fake banking site created by a criminal from the top of the search engine results instead of the real site.

When a user logs on to a bogus banking site, the author has access to his or her funds.

“So don’t log in to your online bank via text messages or email links or search results from search engines,” the police bulletin reminds.

You can protect yourself from search engine scams by saving your online banking address in your bookmarks or favorites. In addition, police are urging the use of banks ’mobile apps, as the apps have been found to be a safe way to do business.

Police also remind you that suspicious payments that have left or arrived in your own account must always be reported immediately to your own bank.

