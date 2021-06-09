Crimes Man stabbed his brother to death in Ikea car park in Vantaa – sentenced to more than nine years in prison for murder

The convicted person pleaded guilty to murder.

9.6. 15:13

Eastern Uusimaa the district court has sentenced the 46-year-old man to death for more than nine years in prison.

In addition, he was ordered to pay the relatives of the deceased almost 45,000 euros in various allowances and expenses.

The stabbing, which originated from debt collection, was carried out at the Ikea car park in Vantaa in February, and the victim’s brother died as a victim.

Proceedings lasted, according to the court, about an hour. The convict had owed his brother EUR 500 and he had stated that he would pay the debt, but did not do so.

For less than a month, the victim had repeatedly requested payment of the debt. In the parking lot, the debt was discussed in the victim’s car, writes the court in its judgment.

As the conversation continues Jari Kalevi Erkkilä nervous and wiggled his brother with the knife he took from his pocket, hitting this around his neck.

“He has taken a clear risk that the stroke could target (the victim) the neck / chest area,” the court writes in its judgment.

After the shock, the victim got out of the car at speed and went into Ikea, where bystanders called the emergency center. The convict threw a knife next to the car after making the snow project, after which he left the scene, the court writes.

District Court considers that the act was not systematic.

The convicted person pleaded guilty to murder.