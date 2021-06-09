No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crimes Man stabbed his brother to death in Ikea car park in Vantaa – sentenced to more than nine years in prison for murder

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 2 mins read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The convicted person pleaded guilty to murder.

RelatedPosts

9.6. 15:13

Eastern Uusimaa the district court has sentenced the 46-year-old man to death for more than nine years in prison.

In addition, he was ordered to pay the relatives of the deceased almost 45,000 euros in various allowances and expenses.

The stabbing, which originated from debt collection, was carried out at the Ikea car park in Vantaa in February, and the victim’s brother died as a victim.

Proceedings lasted, according to the court, about an hour. The convict had owed his brother EUR 500 and he had stated that he would pay the debt, but did not do so.

For less than a month, the victim had repeatedly requested payment of the debt. In the parking lot, the debt was discussed in the victim’s car, writes the court in its judgment.

As the conversation continues Jari Kalevi Erkkilä nervous and wiggled his brother with the knife he took from his pocket, hitting this around his neck.

“He has taken a clear risk that the stroke could target (the victim) the neck / chest area,” the court writes in its judgment.

After the shock, the victim got out of the car at speed and went into Ikea, where bystanders called the emergency center. The convict threw a knife next to the car after making the snow project, after which he left the scene, the court writes.

District Court considers that the act was not systematic.

The convicted person pleaded guilty to murder.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

Public Prosecution: Imprisonment, a fine, or one of the two penalties for threatening others to use weapons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.