Crimes International major operation: Finnish man distributes FBI-encrypted phones to the underworld – Man has strong ties to United Brotherhood

The FBI used its data source to infiltrate phones that the underworld kept secret. In Spain, according to the FBI, the phones were distributed to the underworld by a Finnish man with a serious criminal background and connections to the United Brotherhood gang.

The United States The Federal Central Criminal Police believes that a Finnish man living in Spain has been involved in spreading phones exposed to the FBI trap to the underworld.

Information about the FBI’s suspicion can be found in an application filed with a California court, which addresses, among other things, seizure cases. Based on demographic data, international business data, LinkedIn service and criminal conviction data, the man has been an honorary member of the United Brotherhood for at least the first decade.

The man was once convicted in a case of a mating and prostitution ring operating in the Helsinki metropolitan area, among other places. He has also been convicted of, among other things, aiding and abetting in a case involving violence between United Brotherhood men and skinheads.

Helsingin Sanomat did not reach the man on Wednesday to comment on the matter.

United Brotherhood is a Finnish gang that has been illegally abolished by the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa. However, that court decision is not yet final.

With a Finnish man is a company on the Spanish coast that has been in business for several years. The information appears on both the man’s social media, the business register, and the company’s Linkedin profile. The company says it makes sales and marketing solutions for both business-to-business and consumer sales.

According to the financial statement data found in the business register, the turnover of this sales company has been declining in both 2018 and 2019.

The business registers show that the man has also played the roles of founder, shareholder and signatory in companies registered in other countries. The industries of companies are diverse.

The United States in the application of the federal police (FBI), the finnish man is only one of the nearly 20 mentioned persons. The criminal title in the application is racketeering, which in U.S. law means committing a criminal transaction against its parties.

It is clear from the FBI’s application that the FBI considers him a distributor of encrypted phones.

It’s about is one of the Anom phones on which the FBI jammed the underworld. With the help of the federal central criminal police mole, an encryption key had been inserted into the telephone service, with the result that the communication was not encrypted at all.

Authorities found large-scale criminal suspicions in the service in several different countries.

The encrypted communications platform operated from October 2019 and June 2021. The platform had approximately 12,000 users internationally in 100 countries. The FBI collected and processed a total of 27 million messages on the platform.

The FBI distributed information about its operation to Finns, as a result of which, according to the police, almost 100 people have been arrested in Finland. According to the police, more than 500 kilos of drugs, dozens of weapons and cash worth hundreds of thousands of euros were seized in Finland.

