Crimes A man respected in circles sexually exploited girls for ten years, sentenced to four and a half years in prison

The victims were 10-18 years old at the time of the crimes.

Pirkanmaa the district court has sentenced a 59-year-old man in the medical field to four and a half years in prison for years of sexual offenses against children.

According to the law, in the 21st century, a man targeted sex victims of varying degrees for about ten years. The acts included inappropriate speech, touching, hugging, rapprochement, and, in the case of a single victim, multiple associations, the verdict says.

Man denied all charges. He admitted to hugging and sometimes giving a kiss to the cheek, but denied it had any sexual purpose.

He also denied having had sexual intercourse with the victim before he or she turned 16 years old.

Competition manager of Hippos ry, reached by STT Tuomo Pekonen did not want to comment.

CEO of Hippos Sami Kauhanen has not responded to contact attempts.

In the worst in the complex, the victim was 13 years old at the start of the exploitation. The first intercourse took place when the victim was 15 years old.

According to the girl, the man had come to him at the stable, stripped of his clothes and started intercourse. According to the girl, she cried hysterically, but the man did not stop.

According to the girl, there were interconnections first a couple of times a month and then weekly. The sexual abuse ended when the girl at the age of 18 moved out of the community.

Judgment according to adults, over the years they became aware of the events.

The man’s wife saw when the man was having sexual intercourse with the girl and informed the girl’s parents.

After this, the girl was only allowed to visit the stable under supervision with another adult. However, the man did not stop the exploitation.

Legal considered that the man took advantage of the girl’s attachment to the hobby of horses and to the horses in that stable. The court also drew attention to the fact that the man was in a prestigious position in equestrian sports.

According to the law, the man was guilty of aggravated sexual exploitation and sexual abuse of a child.

Also for the other two victims, sexual abuse began with the hobby of horses. They were 10 to 15 years old at the time of the sexual acts.

According to the girls, the man first commented on the appearance and inquired about dating, after which he proceeded to a physical rapprochement.

The court found that the victims reported their experiences in detail and consistently. In addition, the girls had told events to their loved ones, such as their parents, friends, and boyfriends.

According to the court, the man was guilty of two sexual abuses of a child.

The HS does not publish the name of the convicted person, the place of the event or the exact times of the event in order to protect the privacy of the victims.