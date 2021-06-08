Crime Police uncover global operation against organized crime, at least hundreds arrested

Police had access to an application used by the underworld. According to Europol, the mission targeted the world’s most serious criminals.

Authorities around the world have carried out a large-scale joint operation against organized crime, say several international police authorities. Hundreds of people have been arrested in Australia and New Zealand alone. There have also been raids in Sweden and Germany.

Authorities cooperated in dozens of countries. The EU law enforcement co-operation agency Europol also lists Finland among the participating countries.

Police had access to an application used by the criminal underworld. Australian Broadcasting Corporation ABC says that after three years of cooperation, the authorities were able to read 25 million messages there in real time.

The application used by organized criminals around the world was called AN0M. According to ABC, it has been used to plan killings, drug trafficking and money laundering.

News agency TT writes that several police operations were carried out in Sweden on Monday morning. According to TT, the Swedish police had not yet told at the time what kind of crimes were involved.

German Deutsche Welle writes with reference to news agency DPA that the country’s police conducted hundreds of raids on homes, warehouses and commercial premises on Monday.

Hundreds of searches were also conducted in Australia on the night between Monday and Tuesday. ABC says the operation, called Ironside, was able to link criminals to drug cartels in South America, Asian triads, and criminal organizations in the Middle East and Europe.

According to Europol, the operation involved Australia, Germany, Estonia, Finland, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Scotland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Hungary, the United States and Austria.

The news agency AFP has also been used as a source in the story.