Sam Barlow, the game designer and creator of Silent Hill Origins is Shattered Memories, on the occasion of the Future Games Show held at E3 2021 announced its next game in development.

The author of the appreciated Silent Hill Shattered Memories unveiled to the public Immortality, a new horror thriller which will focus on the story of Marissa Marcel, an actress invented specifically for the title.

One of the latest titles made by the game designer was Telling Lies, an interactive thriller that we had to tell you in depth in our review.

Before working on this title, Sam Barlow also tried to get Konami to make him make a sequel of Shattered Memories, an idea that, however, would have been discarded by the publisher of the series.

Immortality will be the new game from the creator of Silent Hill Shattered Memories.

As reported by GamingBolt, in the presentation shown at the Future Games Show we learn that Marissa Marcel, the protagonist of the title, is an actress who has made three films, which for some mysterious reason have never been released.

At the end of the teaser we learn that to become an actress it was his “dream“, which could therefore anticipate what will be the theme of the game.

Immortality it therefore appears to be once again a psychological thriller horror in nature: a genre that, as his fans have come to appreciate, Barlow has now specialized.

Below you can find the teaser trailer of the new horror, shown last night during the Future Games Show:

The appointment with Immortality is set for 2022: Sam Barlow’s horror title is currently planned exclusively on PC, whose Steam page is already available.

For the future of silent Hill fans will have to wait for new news from Konami: the company has anticipated possible collaborations with external studios, which could bring the franchise back to life after several years of absence.

In the meantime, if you want to replay the entire saga, the chronological order of all the main chapters has been revealed, including Shattered Memories it is absent as it is considered non-canonical.

A portable chapter of the saga has instead been canceled: it would have been inspired by the most famous episode of the franchise.