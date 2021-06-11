The parents of Total War have been working on a mysterious new sci-fi IP for years.

Bungie is going through a key moment in its history: new studio, new IPs, new future for Destiny 2. As with all the studies in this profile, these kinds of transitory stages are good opportunities to reevaluate employee interests: many of veterans take the opportunity to move to other studies as new ones arrive. So this week producer and designer Dan Gniady announced his departure to Creative Assembly.

“I am excited to comment that today I have started my new position as Gameplay Design Lead at Creative Assembly, which is working on its new IP: a sci-fi multiplayer first-person shooter “the creative picked up on his Twitter account last Monday. We have been tracking this project for a couple of years, although certainly the volume of details about it that there are at the moment is quite scarce.

Dan had worked as a producer on the original Destiny’s Crucible (PvP hub), and until recently was the designer for the sequel’s gameplay. Considering CA’s game profile, it seems like a pretty reasonable addition to the SEGA studio. In the absence of clues about the release, we settle for seeing a first and cryptic image “not representative” of the final product that arrived last month with some references to the Japanese publisher’s franchises.

For its part, Bungie continues to work on supporting Destiny 2 – which is currently going through Season of the Symbiote – and The Witch Queen expansion, which will arrive in spring 2022 and will precede the closing of the arc that has been under construction for ten years. Before 2025, however, we should have on the market the first new IP signed by Halo’s parents since 2014.

More about: Creative Assembly and SEGA.