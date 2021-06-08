Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Within days, Egypt will begin implementing the “Fustat Hills Park” project, the largest of its kind in the Middle East. It will be built on an area of ​​500 acres in a central location in the heart of historic Cairo, under the directives of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Egyptian Presidency stated that the park will host the Museum of Civilization, Ain El-Sira Lake, the Religious Complex and Amr Ibn Al-Aas Mosque, and will integrate with the cultural nature of the place to make a qualitative environmental shift as the largest green outlet in the heart of Cairo.

The Fustat Hills Park will include a number of activities that depend on the revival of the Egyptian heritage through various Pharaonic, Coptic, Islamic and modern eras, as well as a range of cultural and commercial activities, hotel services and open theaters, in addition to an area of ​​ancient monuments and excavations, and an area of ​​heritage gardens, as well as a large plateau that allows communication The unique Basri with the pyramids of Giza, the Citadel of Salah El-Din and the minarets of Cairo.

The Egyptian President directed to press the executive timeline of the project and immediately start implementing it, given its multi-faceted added value on the efforts to develop Greater Cairo, and for the park to represent a view of Egypt’s immortal history to become a regional and global tourist destination that reflects the nobility of Egyptian civilization.