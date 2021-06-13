The African country made the decision after the United States authorities warned that there were contamination problems in a factory of the North American pharmaceutical company. The South African government hopes to replace them with other doses in good condition. Meanwhile, in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro received a fine for failing to comply with the sanitary measures imposed in São Paulo; while the world is approaching four million deaths during the pandemic.

This Sunday, G7 leaders renewed calls for an investigation into the origin of the pandemic amid questions about whether it was leaked from a Chinese laboratory in December 2019. The group of world leaders has called for a study “led by experts.” of the World Health Organization to know the origins of the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, in Africa there are more than five million infections. A frenzied increase that is not reflected in the inoculation of the African population, whose pace advances slowly and depends on international donations of vaccines.

The total number of infections in the world increased to 175,738,629 million and the number of deaths to 3,796,831, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University. While in the world 2,340,799,872 vaccines against the pathogen have been applied.

Here are the main news of the pandemic this Sunday, June 13:

South Africa scraps 2 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine

South African health inspectors anticipate and refuse to inoculate more than two million doses of the serum against Covid-19 from the American pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, after the notification of the United States authorities of contamination problems in a factory of the pharmaceutical giant .

This Sunday, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) announced its decision to “not release vaccines produced with batches of pharmaceutical substances that were not suitable”, given that last Friday the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA ) raised concerns about possible contamination in the vaccine production process at a Baltimore facility.

In order not to put the health of its citizens at risk, the SAHPRA will not put into circulation the doses received from the company, following the recommendation of the FDA, which would affect almost two million vaccines destined for the country most affected by the pandemic in Africa.

The South African government hopes to replace those doses of Johnson & Johnson with vaccines in good condition, so as not to be affected by its vaccination campaign, given the fear of a third wave of infections in the country, which exceeds 57,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

The South African Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, called for calm and assured that they are in talks with the pharmaceutical company to replace the doses in bad condition. “These (contaminated) batches have not been used. So I think South African citizens should not panic and what we receive and use will be approved,” the minister said.

The highest South African sanitary control authority said there are some 300,000 batch doses that passed US standards, thus meeting the requirements and will be shipped to South Africa. The country had agreed to deliver 31 million of J & J’s serum, which is applied in a single injection, and would help inoculate part of the country’s nearly 59 million inhabitants.

What happened at the Baltimore plant? Vaccine production was halted last April when inspectors pulled ingredients from the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was being produced there at the time, into a batch of J&J vaccines. The FDA did not specify figures, but it would be about 60 million injections not valid for use, according to the US media The New York Times.

Jair Bolsonaro fined for not wearing a mask

After leading a massive motorcycle caravan in São Paulo, surrounded by supporters, the far-right Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, was fined $ 100 for failing to comply with biosafety measures in force in the Brazilian state.

Bolsonaro is one of the most skeptical leaders of the scale of the disease. From the beginning of the pandemic, he refused to impose strict restrictions to avoid contagion and has criticized the governors who asked him for a strong hand to contain the disease. Despite the fact that Brazil is the country with the most deaths in Latin America, and the second in the world, exceeding 485,000 deaths from coronavirus.

Defying local prohibitions, along with an agglomeration of supporters, the president toured the streets on a motorcycle with a helmet, but without a mask. Which earned him a fine for failing to comply with one of the mandatory health measures in Sao Paulo, where the use of masks is mandatory. “For freedom, for democracy and accelerate for God!”, Were the words of order of departure given by the far-right president.

Fifteen months after the first case detected in Brazil, the country accumulates more than 17 million infections of Covid-19, with almost 79,000 positives reported in the last 24 hours. Figures that seem not to affect the president or his followers.

In fact, the state of São Paulo, the most populous in the country, continues to be the region with the highest number of infections. While the numbers of infections continue to increase, only 15% of the Brazilian population eligible to receive the vaccine have received the two doses.

Almost four million deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic

The global health crisis caused by Covid-19 has caused the death of 3,796,831 people worldwide, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

However, the World Health Organization estimates that, if the excess mortality linked to the virus, direct and indirect, is taken into account, the balance of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that officially registered.

The United States, with 599,699 deaths; Brazil, with 486,272 and India, with 370,384 are the nations with the highest number of human losses due to the disease.

Since the onset of the coronavirus in December 2019, more than 175.7 million people have contracted the disease. This Saturday, the African continent exceeded five million cases, while trying to cope with a third wave of the disease and in the absence of vaccines, most African states depend on the doses provided by the WHO COVAX mechanism.

#Africa has the highest global mortality rate among critically ill # COVID19 patients despite having the world’s lowest COVID-19 infections. Dr Christian Owoo🇬🇭 discusses ways to prevent severe COVID-19 illness and avert a surge in deaths. https://t.co/Ir2yFmcHy5 – WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) June 12, 2021



The director of the WHO for the continent, Matshidiso Moeti claimed that “countries that can must share the coronavirus vaccines urgently”, because “it is a matter of life and death for Africa.” The continent has only received about 55 million doses and of which only 36 million have been applied.

While in Europe, which for months was the epicenter of the pandemic at the beginning of the disease, vaccination is progressing at a good pace and the number of infections is decreasing in most nations, which have already returned to the “new normal”. Despite this optimism, European health authorities point out that vaccination rates in Europe are insufficient to prevent a re-outbreak. “Although we have come far, we have not yet gone far enough. Vaccine coverage is far from sufficient to protect the region from outbreaks,” WHO-Europe director Hans Kluge said at a press conference.

In Latin America, most nations are suffering a third wave of infections and virus control can take years, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), due to the slowness of the vaccination process in Latin America and the Caribbean. “Today we are seeing the emergence of two worlds: one that quickly returns to normal and another in which recovery remains in the distant future,” they said.

With EFE and Reuters