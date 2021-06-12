Saudi Arabia will only allow the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca to its own citizens and residents for the second year in a row. This time it will also be limited to 60,000 of them who are vaccinated against Covid-19. In other news, the European Union (EU) rejected batches of the Janssen vaccine for possible contamination. And Santiago de Chile returns to quarantine, despite a high vaccination rate.

Vaccines against Covid-19, the key to salvation for some and a half-solution for others. In the midst of the global immunization process, some countries, including members of the European Union, have begun to make isolation measures more flexible and even to resume intercontinental travel with some requirements, due to progress in the immunization of their inhabitants.

However, in other places such as Chile, one of the nations with the highest vaccination rates in the world against the virus, the authorities have decided to re-confine a large part of its population.

High occupancy rates in ICUs, a presumed low effectiveness in the antidote most distributed to its citizens (Sinovac), hundreds of people who have refused to be inoculated or a quick opening before seeing the effects of the mitigation of the virus, appear among the causes that experts point out about the new outbreak of the disease in Chilean territory.

While the positions of some governments and the effectiveness of the drugs seem contradictory, the total of infections in the world increased to 175,415,791 and the deaths to 3,787,713, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the main news of the pandemic this June 12:

Saudi Arabia will allow pilgrimage to Mecca for 60,000 vaccinated residents

Being vaccinated against Covid-19 will be the pass for thousands of Muslim faithful who wish to return to the annual Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, one of the most important pillars of Islam and a duty for all healthy Muslims who can afford it. , at least once in his life.



Archive-Muslim pilgrims go around the Kaaba, the holiest place in Islam, on July 29, 2020 at the Great Mosque of Mecca, on the occasion of the start of the annual pilgrimage to the Saudi city © AFP

For the second year in a row, the Saudi authorities have limited access to their citizens or residents, despite being a procession traditionally attended by followers of this religion from different parts of the world. But, in addition, they must be people who are fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus, between 18 and 65 years of age and who do not have chronic diseases.

It has been arranged that 60,000 individuals in total will be able to participate. The country has about 34 million inhabitants.

“The decision (was made) to ensure the safety of the Hajj amid the uncertainty about the coronavirus,” the kingdom’s health minister, Tawfiq al-Rabiah, explained at a press conference.

Although the vaccine would be the incentive, Al-Rabiah explained why access will only be allowed for citizens or residents.

“Despite the availability of the vaccine, there is uncertainty about the virus and some countries still register a high number of Covid cases. The other challenge is the different variants of the virus, hence the decision to restrict Hajj,” he said. .

Before the pandemic imposed global social distancing, some 2.5 million pilgrims used to visit Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina for the week-long Hajj and the lesser Umrah pilgrimage during throughout the year, commemorations that together bring the kingdom about 12 billion dollars a year, according to official data.

EU rejects lots of Janssen vaccine for possible contamination

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported this Friday that it will not use batches of the Janssen vaccine, the European subsidiary of the US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, due to the risk of contamination.

He indicated that these are doses whose active substance was produced at the same time as another batch contaminated with materials from another vaccine manufactured in a plant in Maryland, United States.





The World Health Organization (WHO) authorized the emergency use of the vaccine from Janssen, a subsidiary of the US pharmaceutical company, Johnson & Johnson. © Dado Ruvic / Reuters

The authorities decided to rule out its use “as a precautionary measure and to safeguard the quality of the vaccines,” said the EMA.

The European drug regulator did not report how many injections were affected. However, the Reuters agency indicated that it involves millions of doses, making it difficult for J&J to meet the goal of delivering 55 million to Europe by the end of June.

The initial error, which occurred last April, involved ingredients from the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is also being produced at that plant, contaminating a batch of the Janssen vaccine, developed as a single-dose antidote.

The Chilean capital returns to confinement, despite high vaccination rate

Chile’s health authorities announced on Thursday a widespread shutdown in the capital Santiago, after revealing some of the worst Covid-19 case numbers since the pandemic began, despite having fully vaccinated more than half of its population. .

It is a decision that will alarm authorities in other nations who are debating how quickly to reopen as vaccination campaigns gather steam. It occurs when the number of daily confirmed cases at the national level increased by 17% in the last two weeks and by 25% in the metropolitan region that includes Santiago and is home to almost half of the country’s population.

Santiago and other communes in the country return to confinement due to the re-outbreak of Covid 19 cases in the last period.https://t.co/lVHZ7ncI2p – Publimetro (@PublimetroChile) June 12, 2021



Beds in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the region that includes the capital are now at 98% capacity. José Luis Espinoza, president of the National Federation of Nursing Associations of Chile (FENASENF), said that its members were “on the verge of collapse.”

Chile has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. About 75% of its target population of 15 million have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 58% are fully inoculated. On a per capita basis among the largest countries, it is the leader in vaccination in the Americas and the fifth highest worldwide, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Experts point out that this new outbreak of the disease could be due to a presumed low effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine, the antidote most widely distributed to Chilean citizens; that hundreds of people refuse to be inoculated; or that the restrictions were lifted too early, without waiting for the eventual rollback of the virus.

Epidemiologists recalled that vaccines are not 100% effective, but they can mitigate the severity of the disease. However, it should be noted that there is a period of time before the antidotes reach their maximum effectiveness. A new wave of the virus can also be driven by the emergence of more contagious variants and the reluctance of citizens to blockades, which is why they evade isolation measures.

Health authorities in the country have supplied about 23 million doses of vaccines so far. Among them, 17.2 million from Sinovac, 4.6 million from Pfizer / BioNTech and less than 1 million, separately, from AstraZeneca and CanSino.

With Reuters and EFE