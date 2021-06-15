There are 57 new coronavirus infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, June 15. To anticipate the data on Facebook is the governor of the Region, Eugenio Giani.





“The new cases registered in Tuscany are 57 out of 14,856 tests of which 6,572 molecular swabs and 8,284 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 0.38% (1.1% on the first diagnoses). Such a low rate of new positives is not it was registered since August 2020, the regional average incidence is 23 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, let’s continue to be cautious! “, writes the president of Tuscany, adding that the vaccines currently administered in the region are 2,558,327.