There are 5 new Coronavirus infections in Liguria according to today’s bulletin, 14 June. The table refers to another dead person. In the last 24 hours the healed were 25. Since yesterday the molecular swabs made have been 1,485 and 482 antigen tests. There are currently 428 positives in the Region. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases, Genoa is 4 and Savona is one.