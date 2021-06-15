There are 28 new cases of coronavirus infections in Basilicata according to today’s bulletin, June 15. Also recorded another death. The total of molecular swabs is 734 molecular swabs. The deceased person resided in Matera. There are 83 recovered or negated Lucanians. With this update, the currently positive cases are 2,840 (-56). There are 38 (-2) hospitalized in the hospitals of Potenza and Matera, none of whom are in intensive care.





For vaccination, 4,821 doses were administered yesterday. So far, 258,335 Lucanians have received the first dose of the vaccine (46.7 percent) and 133,851 who have also received the second dose (24.2 percent) for a total of 387,352 administrations. Residents in Basilicata are 553,254.