COVID ITALIA, THE BULLETIN OF TODAY 14 JUNE 2021: DEAD, INFECTIOUS, HEALED

Last 24 hours

New cases: 907

Deaths: 36

Buffers made: 79.524

Intensive care: -29

Positive Rate: 1.1%

The numbers of the pandemic

Currently positive: 157,790

Total cases: 4,245,779

Deaths: 127,038

Healed: 3,960,951

Daily infections today below a thousand in Italy: it did not happen since 1 September 2020, when the new cases registered were 978 (but the rapid antigenic swabs were not yet counted). This is what appears today, Monday 14 2021, from the Covid bulletin. In fact, in Italy they are registered 907 new positives is 36 dead. Yesterday there were 1,390 new cases and 26 deaths. In total they were carried out 79.524 tampons (134,136 yesterday), a physiological decline due to the weekend. The positivity rate is 1.1% percent compared to 0.8% in the previous 24 hours.

As usual, the data are disseminated from Ministry of Health and by the Istituto Superiore della Sanità on the basis of the figures provided by the Regions. The people currently positive at Covid are 157,790. The death toll amounts to 127,038. The healed are instead 3,960,951 for a total of 4,245,779 cases. Intensive care units drop by 29 units, bringing the total to 536, with 11 daily admissions, while i ordinary hospitalizations there are 3,465. 153,789 people are still in home isolation in Italy.

